Schools Urged To Avoid Exam Malpractices

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS, including headmasters, tutors, invigilators, supervisors, and security personnel overseeing this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), have been warned against aiding candidates in examination malpractice.

The Bono Regional Controller of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Gloria Bayor, issued this warning during an interview with the press regarding the ongoing 2024 WASSCE examinations across the country.

She noted that the Bono Region has gained a reputation for examination malpractice, stating, “Everywhere you hear, ‘If you want to cheat and pass, go to BA,’ but this year we must have a better image.”

Gloria Bayor revealed that WAEC has received reports of malpractice occurring in some schools, and has responded by sending cover letters to those institutions.

“We have planned and put in place measures to address these issues in the remaining papers,” she assured while clarifying that the allegations are not widespread.

The Regional Controller indicated that information about malpractice often comes from concerned parents and teachers who are willing to report their observations in writing.

“Concerned parents and teachers will come out willingly to report or write to us,” she explained.

Gloria Bayor attributed a significant portion of the malpractice issues to private schools, but assured that WAEC has taken steps to mitigate this by assigning its invigilators to these institutions.

“We give them WAEC officers and do not allow them to use their teachers. We hope those who are sent do not compromise their positions,” she added.

This year, 10,572 students from 29 senior high schools (SHS) are participating in the examination at 22 centres across the region. The WASSCE commenced on August 15, 2024, with practical exams, followed by theory papers starting August 19, with Oral English.

The examinations are set to conclude on September 20, 2024.

By Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani