Apply For $1m Global Prize – Ghanaians Teachers Urged

The reigning champion of the $ 1 million Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize,

Peter Tabichi, has urged Ghanaian teachers to apply for the 2020 prize.

That, he said, is for their stories to be shared for others to learn from the work they do in preparing young people to meet the challenges and opportunities of a new decade.

According to him, Ghanaian teachers deserve huge recognition for the key role they play in building a brighter new decade for Ghana in the face of global challenges such as climate change, conflict, inequality and automation.

Tabichi also urged parents and pupils to nominate their most inspirational teacher for the prize before the closing deadline of 14 October 2019.

The Maths and Physics teacher from Pwani Village, Nakuru, Kenya, won the 2019 prize.

In a statement issued by the Varkey Foundation, he was quoted as saying “I have met so many Ghanaian teachers that are innovative in how they inspire and engage their pupils in lessons. They really have a passion for their job and deserve a spotlight thrown on the important work they do in shaping the future of Ghana through the children they teach.”

“In my village in Nakuru, students face tremendous challenges. Many are orphans who have grown up in poverty. Many more come to school with their bellies empty, their hand-to-mouth lives made all the harder by the ravages of drought and climate change. But with a good education, they at least have hope for the future and the tools to tackle their very real challenges,” he was further quoted as saying.

“Not all students face the same difficulties mine do, but every continent has its own problems, from the threat of automation to the workforce, to prejudices, war and want. If the last decade has taught us anything, it is the size of the mountain we have to climb,” he accordingly said.

“But 2020 can see the start of a better, brighter decade in which we can begin to overcome the many challenges people face around the world if we can provide a great education for all. That starts with great teachers growing the great minds the next generation needs. That is why I encourage great Ghanaian teachers to apply for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.”

Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize, was quoted in the same statement as saying “we want to give Ghanaian teachers a platform where they highlight key issues of importance to the world.”

“If they become 2020 finalists or one very special teacher even becomes the winner then we will look at new and exciting ways to tell their stories to every stakeholder in education – from pupils and parents to CEOs and Presidents. We need to give teachers a seat at the top table as they shape the future everyday through the children they teach.”

Teachers from Ghana have excelled with the Global Teacher Prize since it was first awarded in 2015.

Robert Gariba Gbari, a primary school teacher at Richard Akwei Memorial Basic School, Accra, made the top 50 shortlist for this year’s prize.

Professor Sitsofe Enyonam Anku, a mathematics teacher at Meagasa Mathematics Academy, Lashibi, Accra, was shortlisted for the 2018 prize, having been selected from over 30,000 nominations and applications from 173 countries around the world.

Nominations and applications opened on Thursday 01 August 2019, for the $1 million award, which is now in its sixth year and the largest prize of its kind in education.

BY Melvin Tarlue