I Have Never Assaulted Any DCE… And Will Never Do That – MP Rubbishes Allegation

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie

New Patriotic Party [NPP] Member of Parliament [MP] for or Effiduase-Asokore constituency, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie has strongly denied publication circulating that he has physically assaulted the District Chief Executive [DCE] for the area, Madam Mary Boatemaa Marfo.

According to the report, the esteemed lawmaker allegedly slapped the DCE over an altercation ahead of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visit the district as part of his tour in the Ashanti Region.

The quarrel between the two according to report was over a bus that was arranged to transport party supporters to a durbar ground where the President will meet indigenes of the constituency.

But, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie told Peacefmonline.com in an interview that the publication is “untrue” – adding that, “I haven’t raised my hand on anyone and I don’t intend to do so.’’

According to him, “It is a well calculated fabricated story by the DCE to take the shine out of the President’s visit in the constituency which will project the transformational changes under my tenure.’’

DCE’s ‘Dubious’ Projects

The DCE, Mary Boatemaa Marfo was reported to have manipulated some contracts in the constituency to enrich herself – something the MP was strongly against.

After the auditor-General indicted her administration, Mary Boatemaa Marfo accused Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie of masterminding her removal from office – and on several platforms vowed to pay back.

Auditor-General

The report said that over GH¢141,000 had been lost through padding of enrolment figures and other manipulations of data.

Findings of preliminary investigations, conducted by state agencies such as the National Security and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the GSFP Secretariat, established some infractions in seven schools in the Sekyere East District.

Portions of the report made available to the paper indicated that Ntunkumso Presbyterian Primary, which was a single school with an enrolment of 385 and one caterer as of the third term of 2017/18 academic year, had been split into three with the enrolment figure repeated thrice in the payment file.

It was also discovered at the Ntunkumso Roman Catholic Primary that although the school had 172 pupils for the period under review, the caterer was paid for 380 pupils.

–Peacefmonline