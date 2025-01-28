Appointments Committee Summons Vormawor Over Bribe Allegation

Oliver Barker Vormawor

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has summoned Oliver Barker Vormawor to appear before them following an allegation he made on social media regarding bribes allegedly being solicited from ministerial appointees for approval.

Vormawor, a prominent social commentator and NDC activist, took to his Facebook page, stating, “So all the monies the ministerial appointees are being asked to pay to the Appointments Committee just to get approved, are those ones not affected by ORAL? Strange Republic.”

The post raised concerns of potential corruption within the Committee, sparking immediate reactions from both sides of the aisle.

Members of the Minority on the Committee, led by the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh raised the issue during today’s sitting, calling for the suspension of the vetting process in light of the serious allegations.

They argued that the claim could tarnish the integrity of the Committee’s work. However, the majority members of the Committee disagreed, insisting that the vetting process should continue as scheduled.

In response to the growing controversy, the Committee Chairman, Bernard Ahiafor, directed the Clerk to formally invite Oliver Barker Vormawor to testify or provide any evidence that could substantiate the claim.

The order was made public via a live broadcast of the Committee’s proceedings, with Mr. Ahiafor emphasising that the Committee would take the allegations seriously and deal with them according to due process.

Shortly after the order was announced, Vormawor reacted on his Facebook page, writing, “This is how a Democracy improves. I look forward to appearing before the Appointments Committee tomorrow. Thank you.”

The summons comes at a critical time, as the Appointments Committee continues its important work of vetting presidential nominees for various ministerial positions. The public exchange has raised concerns about transparency and accountability in the vetting process, leaving many eager to see how the situation unfolds.

Vormawor is expected to appear before the Committee tomorrow, where he will have the opportunity to provide further details or evidence to support his claims. The outcome of this matter could have significant implications for the integrity of the Appointments Committee and its procedures moving forward.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House