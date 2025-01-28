Mahama Appoints Alex Segbefia, Others To Veep Office

Alex Segbefia

President John Dramani Mahama has appointment Alex Segbefia as Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

In addition to Mr. Segbefia, former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has been named Policy Advisor to the Vice President.

Other appointees include Mrs. Alberta Graham – Head of Administration, Professor Theresah Ennin – Presidential Staffer & Special Aide to the Vice President, Ms. Daniella Mavis Mathias – Secretary to the Vice President, Prof. Sharif Mahmud Khalid – Policy Adviser, Economic, Dr. Hamza Zakaria – Policy Adviser, Economic, Ms. Mansa Amoa Awuah – Policy Adviser, Finance, Dr. Miriam Rahinatu Iddrisu – Policy Adviser, Social Sector, Maame Ama Pratt – Press Secretary.

Acting Spokesperson to the President,Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed the appointments in an official statement, released today, January 28, 2025, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to building a better Ghana through capable leadership.

He said the appointments reflect the administration’s focus on leveraging seasoned professionals with extensive experience to drive efficient governance and ensure the successful implementation of key policies.

A Daily Guide Report