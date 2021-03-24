Appointments Committee Vets Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is appearing before Parliament Appointments Committee Thursday.

Mr Ofori-Atta who was among 30-ministerial nominees appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was out the country for medical treatment occasioned by Covid-19.

He will face 26 members of the Committee who are likely to grill on the financial sector clean up and Agyapa deal among others.

Public Affairs Directorate of the Parliamentary Service, in a statement, said the Appointments Committee would hold “a public hearing to consider Mr Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister for Finance on Thursday, 25 March, 2021, 10 am prompt at Committee Rooms 1&2, New Parliamentary Office Complex.”

“The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation will cover the event live and provide feed to other media Houses. Please note that attendance is strictly by invitation. Note also, that all Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to,” the statement added.