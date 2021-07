Kissi Agyebeng

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is expected to vet the Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng.

The vetting is scheduled for July 22, 2021.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, it would be recalled, nominated Mr Agyebeng, a

private legal practitioner and law lecturer to be the new special prosecutor.

By Melvin Tarlue