ARHR, Others Begin Malaria Research

The Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR), Kintampo Health Research Centre (KHRC), the Anglican Diocesan Development Relief Organization (ADDRO) and Coffey International are set to begin a research into the implementation of the T3 Malaria Policy in Ghana.

The research, ‘Ghana’s implementation of the Test, Treat and Track (T3) Policy for Malaria: An assessment of malaria management and control in selected districts in Ghana,’ is being funded by Comic Relief UK.

In 2012, the World Health Organization launched a new initiative Test, Treat and Track called the T3, to promote a shift from fever invariably equated with Malaria to the testing of every suspected case before treatment.

Ghana among other countries, adopted the T3 policy in 2013, and developed guidelines for implementation.

However, there has not been any study to ascertain the initiative’s impact on the country’s Malaria control programme.

Thus the study will assess and review the efficiency of the T3 Malaria Policy with the hope that the results will inform policymakers and encourage better Malaria treatment outcomes.

Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei of the Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights, in a presentation on the introduction to the T3 study approach, said it would contribute to building the capacities of different key health stakeholders to improve efficiency in malaria control.

“Seven years after the launch of the T3 policy, it is necessary to assess and review the efficiency of the policy in facilities,” he said.

Mr. Annorbah-Sarpei indicated that the study would help fill evidence gaps and implementation of the T3 policy, facilitate discussions about evidence and advocate for investment in Malaria Control and Management.

He said they would work with a joint assessment team of health directorate personnel, local government at the District Assembly level and community members to collect data, using mobile phones or tablets.

Coffey International representative, Peter Meyers speaking at event said his organisation was hopeful to facilitate a partner-led learning.

The study will be conducted in the Nzema East Municipality and Mpohor District, Kintampo North Municipality and Kintampo South District in the and Mamprusi and Jirapa Municipalities.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri