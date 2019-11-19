NDC Whips Ras Mubarak

Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak, has been forced to apologize to his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after he went against the Party’s ‘No Vote’ stand on the December 17, 2019, referendum for local elections.

In a statement, Mr. Mubarak said it was improper for him to go against the position of his party regarding the referendum.

He noted in the statement that “upon a sober reflection and advice from very distinguished senior party members, especially the Parliamentary leadership, I have come to the conclusion that It is improper to deviate from my party’s official position for a NO vote in the upcoming referendum on article 55(3) of constitution.”

“I recognize that the my personal position must be subsumed under the broader interest of the party,” Mr Mubarak pointed out.

“I have therefore decided to uphold the party’s position for a NO vote on the matter,” he said.

BY Melvin Tarlue