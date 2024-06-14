Arise Foods Receives FMCG Award

Ghana’s favourite organic food manufacturing company, Arise Foods Limited, has been adjudged the Best Organic Baby Food of the Year.

The Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Nana Achiaa Ankrah, was also adjudged the ‘SHERO of the Year’ at the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Summit and Awards held recently in Accra.

Aimed at recognizing and commending manufacturers for their outstanding contribution to consumer welfare and wellness, the organizers awarded Arise Foods Porridge for providing Ghanaian homes with quality products.

The laurel is a testament to the company’s peculiar way of promoting healthy organic foods for consumers in the country and beyond.

Prior to winning these awards, Arise Foods Limited has been sensitising the public on the need to prioritise babies’ and children’s food in order to nourish their bodies with the right nutrients for essential growth.

Dr. Ankrah dedicated the awards to all her cherished customers and hardworking team members.

“I am very elated for this award and it serves as an encouragement to keep working harder by adding innovations to the goods produced by Arise Foods,” she highlighted.

On her part, these awards come as a compliment to the greatness of providing the best foods with the right organic nutrients for a healthy living.

Dr. Ankrah reiterated Arise Foods’ commitment to continually provide consumers with the right nutrients in its products to help maintain a healthy body, and also expressed gratitude to consumers for believing in the brand.

Dr. Ankrah further admonished parents to be circumspect about the type of foods they give their children because it may have effects on the child’s growth and wellbeing.

“The food a child consumes could serve as either the safest and essential medicine for growth or could even be a slow poison”, she emphasised.

A Daily Guide Report