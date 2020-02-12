Ariul Ghana Partners Royalhouse Games

Rev. Korankye Ankrah and wife Mama Rita (in caps) with Stephen Appiah and Ariul executives after the football game

Newly introduced global cosmetic brand, Ariul Ghana, has partnered this year’s Royalhouse Chapel International family fun games held at the El-Wak Stadium over the weekend.

The games drew a large number of members of the church’s assembly across the capital to participate in disciplines like baseball, volleyball, football and other sporting activities.

It was to celebrate Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel, on his 60th birthday.

An entrepreneur and member of the church, Thomas Arthur Maxwell, who is in charge of Ariul Ghana, expressed gladness for coming on board as a partner.

“It is a global brand, and it is the first time in Ghana. We are glad to introduce it on this platform due its huge health benefits. There are cleansing tissues, organic sanitary pads, cotton fibre specially made to clean your pores and hydrate your face and take care of make-up.

“We have been in existence for a long time, having been a huge success in US, Thailand, South Korea and other European countries. Sixty years in one’s life and considering what he has achieved, Ariul Ghana considered it as a milestone, hence our partnership,” he said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum