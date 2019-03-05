Armed Forces Denies ‘Malicious’ Report Against Nana

President Akufo-Addo

THE GHANA Armed Forces (GAF) has denied a malicious story by pro-NDC newspaper, the Informer which sought to tarnish the image of President Akufo-Addo.

In the said story headlined: ‘Akufo-Addo starves, maltreats soldiers,’ the Informer desperately tried to create disaffection among soldiers for the President who is the Commander-in-chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The story published on Monday, March 4, 2019 had alleged that troops of the Ghana Armed Forces who have been deployed in Tamale for this year’s historic Independence Day Celebrations were being subjected to “inhumane treatment”.

Specifically, the story mentioned that the troops have no beds to lay their heads on and are “packed into tents like sardines, with no proper ventilation, a situation raising concern of possible health crisis”.

Again, the newspaper alleged that the food being served the troops of GAF was of poor quality and was being rationed to the displeasure of the soldiers.

It also alleged that the soldiers are being denied their daily stipends, raising uneasy calm and despondency among the troops.

But GAF in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie categorically denied the report.

It noted that “the Ghana Armed Forces wishes to state categorically that all the above allegations being made by the Informer newspaper are palpable falsehoods and do not represent the true state of affairs of our troops deployed in Tamale.”

According to the statement, “first of all, anticipating the shortage of hotel rooms within Tamale and its environs due to the historic nature of the celebrations for this year, GAF made arrangements for large Rubb hall tents which are fully air-conditioned with mattresses, for use by the troops.”

The statement added that “It must be noted that soldiers sleeping in tents is nothing new and done all over the world, Ghana being no exception.”

It observed that “additionally, Field shower units have been installed and mobile toilets provided. Supply of drinking water, basic medical support and other administrative assistance are all in place.”

It added that “secondly, we wish to place on record that government has made provision for the feeding of all our personnel deployed in Tamale and troops are being fed three times daily-breakfast, lunch and supper and there has not been any complaint about quality of food served as being alleged by the newspaper.”

According to the statement, “the allegation that soldiers are being denied their legitimate daily stipends is also a complete lie. Soldiers deployed ceremonial duties such as taking part in independence anniversary celebrations or Guard of Honour are not paid any stipends.”

It added that “it is part of our normal activities that we carry out in support of the State. However, government made provisions for each soldier to be given an amount of One hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢100) to be used for toiletries. This has been duly disbursed to all ranks.

