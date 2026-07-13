Armed Men Attack Yendi School, GES Condemns Violence

Armed men at the premises of Zohe E.P. Schools in Yendi.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has condemned a violent attack on Zohe E.P. Schools in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region after armed men reportedly stormed the school premises during a dispute over the construction of a commercial shed.

A preliminary investigation by the GES revealed that the incident stemmed from a disagreement between some community members and the school authorities over attempts to erect a commercial shed on the school’s compound.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the GES said the situation escalated when the aggrieved community members fired several warning shots into the air, causing panic among students and staff.

During the incident, the Headmaster of Zohe E.P. Junior High School, Mohammed Shani Gazali, was assaulted.

According to the GES, he was rushed to hospital, where he received medical treatment and was later discharged.

The statement said although no fatalities or serious injuries were recorded, the incident disrupted academic activities and led to the vandalisation of some school property.

The matter has since been reported to the police for investigation.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, the GES announced the temporary closure of the Zohe E.P. Schools while consultations continue with the relevant stakeholders and security agencies.

According to the statement, the school is expected to reopen on today, subject to security clearance.

The GES condemned the attack in the strongest terms, warning that acts of violence, vandalism and intimidation directed at members of the school community would not be tolerated.

“Management condemns such acts of vandalism in the strongest terms and warns that any attack on members of the school community, including staff and students, as well as acts that render the school environment unsafe for teaching and learning, shall not be tolerated,” the statement said.

The Service assured parents, guardians, teachers and the general public that the safety and security of learners and staff remain its highest priority, adding that it will continue to work closely with the security agencies to restore calm and ensure a safe environment for teaching and learning.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi