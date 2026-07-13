Amal Fashanu Hosts ‘Matchame’ Soft Launch

Amal demonstrating how matcha is made

Wellness entrepreneur Amal Fashanu, founder of Matchame, hosted a soft launch of her boutique matcha brand in Accra on Saturday, July 11, introducing Ghanaians to what she calls a lifestyle rooted in health, creativity, and calm.

Speaking after the launch event, Amal Fashanu said her entry into wellness was personal. The journey began with her “30 Juice Book,” a curated 30-day guide for 30 organs of the body.

“When I started doing my juice book, I then started to get into the wellness side of my health because I was severely overweight. Part of the journey was to try things that would help me stabilise my weight, become part of my lifestyle, and also be fun and dynamic. That is what matcha is for me,” she said.

She noted the health benefits that kept her committed: “It’s an antioxidant, anti-cancerous, and it helps your nails, your skin, your general well-being. It helps your organs. Green tea and matcha are from the same camellia plant. It’s just that matcha is shaded and processed differently. That’s why strong matcha has a taste similar to green tea.”

Amal Fashanu revealed that Matchame has been open quietly for three months. She described the space as intentional and serene.

“It’s very boutique, elegant, and high up. It’s not for the masses. It’s for somebody to come, enjoy, relax. It’s Japan meets Africa in a relaxed manner. The music is a curated playlist. Customers who come here are seeking peace, quiet, and moments to chill,” she added.

Saturday’s event was a teaser of what’s to come. It featured a beginners’ introductory masterclass where guests learned how to whisk matcha at home. Matchame also retails whisks, bowls, and ladles.

“This masterclass was tailored for beginners. If you don’t know anything about matcha, if you want to get healthier, this is for you,” she said.

Amal Fashanu announced monthly programmes including; 1-2 times every month, among other collaborative events such as “Paddle and Matcha,” “Nails and Matcha,” “Sip and Paint with Matcha,” and “Skincare with Shea Butter.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke