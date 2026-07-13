Ebo Noah, Asafo Powers, Others Grab Ghana Comedy Awards Nominations

Ebo Noah

Outstanding comic actors including Ebo Noah, Asafo Powers, Jerry Hay, and Ablekuma Nana Lace Oteele have been nominated for the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards.

The event is scheduled for August 1, 2026 at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Accra, where industry players will be celebrated on the night.

Organised by Creative Republic Limited, the sixth edition of the prestigious awards scheme will honour nominees for their years of consistent creative comic relief to audiences.

Some of the nominees include Comeddy Bwoy, Ben South, Jeffrey Nortey, Al Maleek, Aka Ebenezer, Opoku Bilson, Donske, Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua), Real NKB, Freedom Official, Last Hero, Seniorman Layla, Big Daama, and Piloolo GH.

Most Popular Comedian nomination: Dan Kweku Yeboah, Lekzy Decomic, Jeffrey Nortey, Aka Ebenezer, Clemento Suarez, Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua), Ben South, and DKB.

Standup Comedian nomination has the likes of Okokobioko, Lekzy Decomic, OB Amponsah, DKB, Parrot Mouth, Foster Romanus, Jacinta Ocansey, and Oh Joo.

Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia, Monica Awimbono Aitariga, Efua Dell, William Odartei Lamptey, Sylvia Naa Adjeley, NGO, and Lawyer Amekuji were nominated for Comedy Theatre Act.

Comedian of the Year: DKB, Clemento Suarez, Ben South, OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, Lekzy Decomic, Jeffrey Nortey, Dan Kweku Yeboah, Aka Ebenezer, and Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua).

Comedy Actor: Donske, Aka Ebenezer, Jeffrey Nortey, William Odartei Lamptey, Kyekyeku, Asafo Powers (Killa Ntua), Real NKB, Oteele, Papa Kumasi, and Kenya.

Comedy Actress: Efua Dell, Jacinta Ocansey, Monica Awimbono Aitariga, Vivian Gill Lawrence, Ama Pokuaa, Ama Yeboah, and Asor Yaa.

Comedy Discovery: Comeddy Bwoy, Grumma, Al Maleek, Sam Qweeku, Elder Trihoo, Donske, Pastor Kwame Ansah, Boss Majoy, Last Hero, Kenya, Odenkyem, Visa Bwoy, and Comedian Smile.

Comic MC of the Year: Papayaw Ataamle, Lekzy Decomic, Dan Kweku Yeboah, Okokobioko, Kwame Oboadie, Geovani Caleb, Mr Katah, and Papa Shamo.

Other categories include Women in Comedy Award, Comic Media Personality, African Comedian of the Year, Alternative Comic Act, Comic Influencer, Comic Animator, Comic Group of the Year, Comic Music Act, Comic Writer, Comic Director, Comic Kid, Comedy Series, Comic TV Programme, Comic Radio Programme, Comedy Special, Comedy Club of the Year, Comedy Event of the Year, Comedy Movie, Comedy Play, Next Rated Comic Act, and Comedy for Social Good Award.

According to the organisers, the list of shortlisted nominees is open for review and petitions regarding omissions, corrections, or errors.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke