Obeng, Danyo Book Ghana’s Spot At Golf Finals In Beijing

Emmanuel Amoh Obeng and Ramson Danyo

Emmanuel Amoh Obeng and Ramson Danyo have secured Ghana’s place at the 2026 World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) World Finals after emerging champions of the national tournament held at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra.

Representing Experience Ghana Travel and Tour, the duo delivered a composed and consistent performance to outshine a field of more than 70 golfers from leading corporate organisations. Their triumph follows their recent victory at the Senchi Open, further cementing their status as one of Ghana’s top amateur golf partnerships.

Competing in the tournament’s team format, Obeng and Danyo combined accuracy, smart course management and teamwork over 18 holes to finish with 49 points and lift the championship trophy. Their victory also earned them an all-expenses-paid trip to represent Ghana at the global finals in Beijing, China, this October.

Ye Luan and Liping Wang finished second, while Andrew Ackah and Kofi Mangesi claimed third place. Richard Aboagye and Ruben Kordorwu of Bel Aqua rounded off the top four.

Speaking after the tournament, Chief Executive Officer of Landers Group, Kingsley Landers, said the company was proud to support an event that continues to promote corporate golf in Ghana.

He congratulated all participants and expressed confidence that Obeng and Danyo would fly Ghana’s flag with distinction on the international stage.

Executive Partner and Chief Coordinator of the tournament, Cathy Fabbi, also commended the sponsors for their support and expressed optimism that Ghana’s representatives would prepare well for the challenge ahead.

The World Corporate Golf Challenge is recognised as the premier international corporate amateur golf competition, bringing together business professionals from across the world while promoting networking, friendship and sporting excellence.

By Wletsu Ransford