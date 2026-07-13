Lydia Forson Slams Cape Coast MCE Over ‘Reckless’ Sanitation Day Pharmacy Raid

Lydia Forson

Ghanaian actress and outspoken commentator, Lydia Forson, has condemned the Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), George Justice Arthur, over a sanitation exercise that saw sick people being asked to leave a pharmacy.

Taking to X, many described the incident as an example of “gross ignorance and foolishness,” accusing officials of prioritising optics over public welfare.

“The Cape Coast MCE displayed gross ignorance and foolishness. Kicking sick people out of a pharmacy for sanitation day is reckless. If dust doesn’t harm them, denying medication will,” Volta/Oti Youth blog wrote.

The actress expressed outrage at the timing of the exercise, pointing out the danger of interrupting access to healthcare.

“I’m so pissed off at how some people have acted during this exercise. This is a PHARMACY! Imagine denying someone medication that may be critical?” she posted.

Lydia Forson also criticised what she called the growing trend of officials staging public exercises for social media validation rather than impact.

“I’m also irritated at the need to carry cameras everywhere to prove you’re doing your job,” she added.

Her comments have since sparked debate online, with many Ghanaians agreeing that public sanitation campaigns should not come at the expense of essential services like pharmacies and hospitals.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly is yet to respond to the criticism.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke