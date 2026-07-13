Senegal Sack Coach Pape Thiaw, Backroom Staff

Pape Thiaw

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has dismissed head coach, Pape Thiaw, and his entire technical staff following the country’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The sweeping decision comes after the Lions of Teranga’s disappointing Round of 32 elimination, bringing Thiaw’s tenure to an end after less than two years in charge of the West African giants.

Senegal entered the tournament as one of Africa’s strongest contenders and progressed from the group stage with high expectations.

However, their campaign ended in dramatic fashion after they squandered a two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 after extra time to Belgium in the knockout stage.

The defeat sparked widespread criticism from supporters and football analysts, with many questioning the team’s tactical approach, substitutions and inability to protect their lead.

In the days that followed, pressure mounted on the federation to make significant changes to the national team’s technical setup.

The FSF has now acted by parting ways with Thiaw and every member of his backroom staff as it begins plans for a new era ahead of the next international calendar.

Thiaw replaced Aliou Cissa as Senegal coach in 2024 and was entrusted with continuing the country’s rise as one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

During his time in charge, he guided Senegal to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and oversaw the team’s campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite those achievements, the federation believes a change in leadership is necessary as Senegal targets success in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the next FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Attention will now turn to the appointment of a new head coach capable of restoring confidence within the squad and leading the Lions of Teranga back to competing for major international honours.

The Senegalese Football Federation is expected to announce plans for a replacement in the coming weeks as preparations begin for the team’s next competitive assignments.