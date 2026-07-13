Black Maidens Qualify For 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Black Maidens

Ghana’s Black Maidens have booked their place at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Senegal 7-6 on penalties in a thrilling final qualifying match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The Black Maidens showed tremendous character to recover from an early setback before prevailing in a nerve-racking penalty shootout, with the second leg ending 1-1 and the overall tie finishing 2-2 across both matches.

Having battled to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Dakar, both teams entered the return fixture knowing victory would secure a place at the global tournament in Morocco. Senegal made the stronger start and silenced the home crowd by taking the lead after just 10 minutes, placing Ghana under immediate pressure.

Despite the early blow, the Black Maidens refused to panic. Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side gradually settled into the contest, enjoying more possession and creating openings as they searched for an equaliser.

Their persistence was rewarded moments before halftime when captain Seidatu, who plays for Oaks FC, produced a composed finish in the 44th minute after a well-worked attacking move. The goal brought the Accra Sports Stadium to life and ensured the teams headed into the break level at 1-1.

The second half was fiercely contested as both teams pushed for the decisive goal. Ghana looked the more adventurous for long spells, while Senegal remained dangerous on the counterattack. However, both defences stood firm and neither goalkeeper was beaten again during regulation time.

With the aggregate score tied at 2-2 and the qualification format requiring no extra time, the contest went directly to a penalty shootout.

The shootout proved every bit as dramatic as the match itself. Both teams converted several spot-kicks with remarkable composure before Ghana eventually edged the Teranga Lionesses 7-6 to spark wild celebrations among the players, coaching staff and supporters.

Ghana’s qualification is another major milestone for the country’s women’s youth football programme and gives the Black Maidens another opportunity to compete against the world’s finest young talents.

The 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be staged in Morocco from October 17 to November 7, with the Black Maidens now set to represent Ghana on the global stage after an unforgettable qualifying triumph.