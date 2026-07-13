‘I’ve Not Resigned’ – Carlos Queiroz Clears Air

Carlos Queiroz

Ghana head coach, Carlos Queiroz, has denied widespread reports of his unexpected resignation, clarifying that a recent emotional social media post was strictly an expression of deep appreciation to Ghana.

The veteran Portuguese manager broke his silence during a direct, unexpected conversation with an inquisitive football fan from the United States, explicitly stating, “I’ve not resigned. I was just sending my message of gratitude. I’m still the coach of the Black Stars, and I haven’t resigned!”

The global confusion erupted immediately after Queiroz published a heartfelt message on his official Instagram account following Ghana’s painful 1-0 round-of-32 elimination against Colombia at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the online post, the 73-year-old tactician thanked the passionate Ghanaian public, his dedicated playing body, and the football administration for their unwavering support during their brief global campaign.

Multiple prominent sports media houses interpreted this reflective online acknowledgment as a formal, immediate farewell speech.

However, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager firmly debunked this false narrative to the supporter, reinforcing that no official exit communication has been dispatched to the country’s national football governing body.

Queiroz remains bound by his active four-month short-term contract signed back in April to cover the entire duration of the tournament cycle until its official technical review process concludes completely this month.