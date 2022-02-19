Armed Men Vandalise Agona Nyarkrom Palace

About 15 armed men in a Rambo style allegedly stormed the Palace of Nana Ampiawkoko at Agona Nyarkrom near Swedru in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region abd vandalized it.

It’s unclear what triggered the incident, but reports said the incident may be related to chieftaincy dispute, in which the armed men wielding guns and machetes who rushed to the palace unannounced vandalized and ripped off the roofing sheets of the palace.

They also reportedly chased the head of the family and entire family members to the bush.

An eyewitness, who narrated the incident on Koforidua based Brty Fm, explained that the armed men thereafter took away the black stool of the family and subsequently distooled the Abusuapanyin of the Agona clan, Nana Kwame Darko.

He added that “All the rooms have been flooded including the head of the family’s bedroom, hall after heavy downpour”.

Meanwhile, Spokespersons for the Ampiawkoko Family, Nana Ekow Mensah said their lives are in danger, hence called for security protection.

– BY Daniel Bampoe