Armed Robber Gunned Down At Awudome Cemetery

The Kaneshie Police in Accra has gunned down a suspected armed robber at Awudome Cemetery in Accra.

The deceased robber, who is yet to be identified, was said to have stabbed a man after robbing him, after which he escaped to the cemetery to hide.

The police said the suspect emerged again to attack another victim and in an attempt to escape, he was shot by a Police Patrol Team which had reached the scene.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, said on Friday, March 12, 2021, around 8:30pm, the victim was walking along the SSNIT building heading towards Obetsebi Lamptey Circle, when he was attacked and stabbed in the neck by suspected armed robbers.

She said the robbers also took the victim’s black bag containing GH¢250, spare parts and a mobile phone.

“The victim, with blood oozing from his neck, rushed to a nearby Police Post for assistance but when the police got to the scene, the suspects had jumped into the bushes inside the cemetery,” DSP Tenge stated.

According to DSP Tenge, the police laid ambush and minutes later, one of the suspects resurfaced to attack another victim using the same road.

She said one of the robbers, believed to be in his early 20s was shot in the process, but his accomplice managed to jump into the bush again.

“The suspected armed robber shot was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” the Police PRO indicated.

She said the body had been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and identification.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey