Singer Assists Police Investigation Over Nigerian Label Boss Death In Ghana

Barry Jhay, Kashy Godson

Nigerian record label owner, Babatunde Oyerinde Abiodun, popularly known as Kashy Godson, who died in Ghana, has been buried.

He met his unfortunate death on Sunday, March 7 and was laid to rest in Ghana on Friday, March 12, 2021 in accordance with Islamic funeral rites.

The cause of death of the Cash Nation Record Label boss however, still remains unclear.

While some alleged he committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of his house after battling depression, others claimed he was killed.

According to them, he was allegedly pushed off the building by someone.

NEWS-ONE has gathered that Kashy’s signee, Barry Jhay, is currently assisting Ghana Police in investigation to unravel what really killed him.