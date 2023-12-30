Armed Robbers Attack Forex Bureau Owner

In a terrifying incident on Friday, December 28, 2023, two armed robbers on a motorbike targeted and successfully robbed the owner of a Forex Bureau and Gold dealership in Top Town, a suburb of Kasoa Amanfrom in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The victim, Alhaji Mumuni, revealed that the suspects had been following him from Kasoa-Zongo before ambushing him and his brother while they were on their way to purchase gold from a customer.

The robbers, carrying pistols, stopped them at a section of the road and fired warning shots to scare them.

Despite their initial attempts to resist, the suspects resorted to firing gunshots at Alhaji Mumuni and his brother. The bag they were carrying contained substantial amount of money of about GHC250,000 in cash along with gold valued at GHC150,000.

A eyewitness, Jonathan Essel, who was present at the scene, described how residents attempted to intervene upon seeing the robbery unfolding. However, the criminals cunningly managed to deceive them by posing as police officers.

This incident has sparked concern among locals, who are now demanding increased security measures in the area. Residents are calling on law enforcement agencies to step up patrols and ensure the safety of the community.

As of now, the investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and authorities are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the criminals responsible for this brazen crime.

By Vincent Kubi