200 Widows In Tarkwa Receive Support

Sanetro Group of Companies based in Tarkwa in the Western Region has once again put smiles on the faces of about 200 widows in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

The group presented Christmas packages to the widows that comprised bags of rice and gallons of cooking oil.

The donation worth GHc75,000.00 was aimed at supporting the widows during the Christmas festive season.

The General Manager of Sanetro Group of Companies, Dr. John Armstrong Assabil Etroo stated that the initiative was based on what is written in 1 Timothy 5:3 which states ‘Honour widows that are widows indeed’.

He mentioned that the essence of the gesture, which the group has been doing every year, was to show love and kindness to the less privileged who are sometimes forgotten, as a way of cheering them to feel part of the Christmas celebration.

“This is a yearly affair. I pray God helps us so we can reach out to more people in need. More than 100 people received items last year. This year we targeted 200 widows,” he said.

He noted that he was touched by the plight of the needy and vulnerable in society, particularly widows.

He promised more financial support for the vulnerable and needy in the future.

It was all joy as the beneficiaries took turns to receive one bag of 25 kilogram of rice and a gallon of oil each from the philanthropist cum businessman and his team.

“ May God Bless Mr. Etroo and his companies to enable them to do this for us every year. Life has been tough ever since my husband passed on years ago”

“I always rely on gifts from my children for the Yuletide, but this year, even if they do not come, I can still enjoy the Yuletide,” one of the beneficiaries stated.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi