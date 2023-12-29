Patrick Boamah Supports 160 Okaikwei Central BECE Graduates

Patrick Yaw Boamah in a pose with the students

Patrick Yaw Boamah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, recently convened with parents and graduates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in anticipation of the upcoming second-term school reopening.

The meeting aimed to extend financial support to parents and engage personally with students, encouraging their return to school.

In a message to parents across the political spectrum, he emphasized his inclusive approach and urged them to avail themselves of the support systems offered.

Mr. Boamah has a track record of aiding BECE graduates with educational essentials like school boxes and mattresses.

However, this year, he opted to offer financial assistance to parents to ease their burdens as their children resume schooling.

Additionally, he advised students to prioritize their studies to succeed in Senior High School (SHS) and potentially benefit from his tertiary scholarship program.

Mr. Boamah cautioned against involvement in activities contrary to religious beliefs. He urged the students to steer clear of any detrimental activities and focus on their education.

Grateful for the support received, the students conveyed their appreciation and acknowledged Mr. Boamah’s efforts, expressing gratitude for the classes he organized until their exam results were released.

By George Clifford Owusu