OmniBSIC Bank Staff Show Love to Flood Victims

Following the recent Akosombo Dam Spillage that displaced residents in Lower Volta, OmniBSIC Bank staff have demonstrated their generosity and commitment to the community through the Bank’s Staff CSR project known as the SEEK Initiative.

Recognizing the urgent need for support, the bank’s staff raised funds and donated essential supplies to families now residing at the Aveyime-Battor Resettlement Centre.

A 10-member delegation of OmniBSIC Bank staff visited the Resettlement Center to deliver the food items and toiletries.

The team met with the Chiefs and Community Leaders, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and affected families to interact with them.

Chief Risk Officer of the Bank, Dominic Donkoh, in presenting the items to the Chiefs, Queen mothers, and the affected people, stated, ‘This is a CSR initiative by our staff who believe that the people of Aveyime-Battor deserve our support during this challenging time. We understand the hardships faced by the residents due to the Akosombo Dam Spillage, and it is our duty as a responsible corporate citizen to extend a helping hand.’

He further emphasized the Bank’s commitment to the community’s well-being and highlighted that the SEEK Initiative is not just a one-time effort but an ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on lives.

The Chief of Battor, Torgbe Manklalo Borbordzi VII, expressed heartfelt appreciation to OmniBSIC Bank and its staff for their timely intervention.

He stated, ‘The generosity shown by OmniBSIC Bank staff is a testament to their dedication to community development. This support will go a long way in easing the challenges faced by our people during this difficult period.’

The Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also commended OmniBSIC Bank for its swift response and community-focused approach.

He noted that the essential items donated would meet the practical needs of the people.

He recognized the Bank’s tagline, ‘At Your Service,’ which is in line with its commitment to serving the people of Aveyime-Battor.