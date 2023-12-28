Anijie Global Foundation Empowers Over 7000 Women, Youth

Officials of Anijie Global Foundation makes a presentation to one of the beneficiaries of their philanthropic works.

OVER 7000 women and youth across the country have benefited froma series of training and capacity-building programs put together by Anijie Global Foundation, a youth-led non-governmental organization (NGO) committed to empowering women and youth.

Through impactful programs and sustainable projects, the Foundation aims at providing the requisite resources to build the skills and capacity of the younger generation to achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Agenda 2030.

Founded by Maudlyn Akosua Awuku, an award-winning women and youth empowerment advocate, the Foundation’s work focuses mainly on gender equality, climate action and advocacy, and quality education for all.

Initiatives

Through its sustainable initiatives and advocacy, the Foundation has empowered over 7,000 women and youth through various high-level skills acquisition programmes while supporting young women in various ways, including distribution of sanitary pads and providing technical and vocational skills training for them.

It has also donated about 5,000 exercise books among others to over 40 schools in marginalzed communities in Ghana, with an aim of promoting inclusive and equitable lifelong learning opportunities for all.

In 2023, the foundation embarked on an advocacy on the SDGs in schools nationwide in which it provided leadership and mentorship training for over 300 young people in junior high schools.

The foundation also carried out menstrual health education for over 350 young girls after which it donated sanitary towels to them.

In helping curb the phenomenon of the influx of young girls from Ghana’s northern parts to the south for greener pastures, the Foundation implemented a project for head porters popularly known as ‘kayayei’ in which it provided jobs and skills for them in order to enable them maximise their potentials.

On climate action and advocacy, the Anijie Global Foundation has instituted an annual climate conference dubbed African Youth Gender and Climate Conference (AYGCC) in 2022 with the second edition being held in November this year.

*Recognition*

In recognition of its impactful humanitarian works, the Foundation was awarded the NGO of The Year Award at the Global Business Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards (GBESA); while the founder was honoured with the Humanitarian Award for Philanthropy and Community Advancement Projects at same ceremony.

As an individual passionate about women’s leadership advocacy and social advancement of women and youth, the founder of Anijie Global Foundation, Ms Awuku for her hard work, was recognized by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Salford Manchester, UK, at its prestigious Alumni Rising Star Awards 2023.

She also earned the prestigious Young Achievers Award at the UK House of Parliament as well as getting recognised as a Young Global Peace Ambassador for her remarkable efforts in promoting global peace through her exceptional works on advocacy.

Her advocacy for women and youth empowerment over the years has also garnered her numerous accolades including being named as part of the Forty-Under-40 young influential and accomplished young leaders in the UK where she received the Excellence in Community Development and People’s Choice Awards respectively.

Maudlyn Akosua Awuku’s advocacy works are not only limited within the shores of Ghana. She is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of the Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (GEWE) Global Network a UK-based not-for-profit organisation that supports black Africans and ethnic minorities (BAME), as well as young women from underrepresented backgrounds to achieve their full potential by encouraging them to take up leadership roles in politics, civic participation, and decision-making for social change.

Through GEWE, Ms Awuku promotes intersectional gender equality and empowers young women to take up leadership positions while encouraging them to strive to be rightfully represented.

As organizations recess for the year and make plans for the new year, Ms. Awuku, through the Anijie Global Foundation, aims to empower and impact positively, the lives of more women and youth through continuous engagement with stakeholders and the provision of high-level tailor-made training programs.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio