Martin Amidu Accuses OSP Of Suppressing Investigations

Martin Amidu

The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has taken a swipe at his successor Kissi Adjabeng for allegedly suppressing investigations that were undertaken into bribery cases against, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Amidu disclosed this in his latest epistle titled; “The Special Prosecutor Blackmails the Government by Prosecutions of Former Government Appointees.”

He stated that the Special Prosecutor upon assuming office also suppressed the almost completed investigations into three distinct corruption and public

procurement malpractices investigations involving his client, Tekstart Africa Limited

(Tekstart) and the National Lotteries Authority (NLA)”, Mr Amidu alleged.

He added that the Ashanti Region Lotto Marketing Companies, Retailers Association, and other complainants were still to come to terms with the suppression of their complaints and information provided to the OSP during his tenure against Tekstart Africa Limited and the NLA.

He also took a swipe at Mr. Adjabeng in the unresolved investigation of Charles Bissue’s Galamsey Fraud Case.

Martin Amidu disclosed that per his investigations, the former Secretary to the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) Charles Bissue was entrapped by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the 2019 Galamsey Fraud Part 1 documentary.

He explained that Anas allegedly employed dubious means and bribery to register ORR Resources Enterprise, the company that was used to entrap Charles Bissue.

According to Martin Amidu, Anas was being investigated for that crime, a matter he disclosed Kissi Agyabeng was unaware of at the time, he had written to the OSP to have Anas Aremeyaw Anas masked in giving evidence to the case.

“Kissi Agyebeng has forgotten as

most suspected criminals easily do, that as a lawyer for Anas Aremeyaw Anas, he is on record to have sought assurances under his signature for Anas Aremeyaw Anas to give evidence in the Charles Bissue

investigation wearing a mask”

“The OSP was investigating Anas for suspected bribery and corruption in the registration of ORR Resources Enterprise which was used to entrap the suspects in the case”, he alleged.

Martin Amidu asserted that Mr. Adjabeng had since assuming office allegedly suppressed that investigation and others, all to protect his and Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ interest.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi