Parliament Committee Calls For SML Payment Suspension

The Finance Committee of Parliament has recommended that all payments under the government’s contract with SML be suspended beginning in the next year.

This is in anticipation of a parliamentary investigation into the deal, having been called by the Minority members of the committee.

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, told the media in Parliament that the Finance Committee suggested that after reviewing the contract, it appears that the arrangement requires approval from parliament under the Financial Management Act.

According to him, this has necessitated the need for Parliament to notify the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of the statutory requirement.

“As part of the report, the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana has resolved that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) must immediately stop all payments to SML beginning January 1, 2024.

“Again, Parliament resolved that GRA must be aware that the contract that the Ministry of Finance has with SML constitutes a multi-year commitment and Section 33 of the Public Financial Management Act is clear on the matter that all multi-year commitments must be presented to Parliament for consideration and approval,” he stated.

The NDC MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam said, “So the contract in its current shape is not valid and must come to Parliament for approval.”

Ato Forson added, “It is also important to note that the same Finance Committee working with parliament has resolved to initiate a probe into the SML. I urge the Committee of Finance to conduct this probe diligently and in a manner that will show transparency.”

A Daily Guide Report