Asante-Akyem North Needs New Face For Devt – MP aspirant

Kwarteng presenting his forms to Kwadwo Akomea (Chairman of Election Committee)

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, has said the Asante-Akyem North constituency needs a new face to unite the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area and bring about development.

After submitting his nomination forms to contest the constituency’s parliamentary primaries, the educationist stated that this “a clarion call” by the constituents.

“It is a call for unity; it’s a call by the entire fabric, particularly the youth of the constituency and they are saying basically two things – development anchored on progress and a new face for the party,” he told journalists.

“At a critical time like this where we are talking about breaking the 8, we do not need somebody who rises against the party in times of difficulties. We need somebody who can unite the party.

“So I’m contesting basically against the backdrop of these very principles – to save the party from apathy. For instance, if you compare 2020 to 2016, our vote margin continues to decline. The voter trend shows systemic apathy since this MP came into being,” he asserted.

Kwarteng accused the current MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi, of losing touch with the people, saying, “We’re saying he should just leave the scene so that others can continue.”

He was followed by a large crowd to the party’s constituency office in Agogo to submit his candidacy forms.

According to him, there is a link between education and socioeconomic improvement, and if elected, he intends to use his background and training to bring about change for the people.

In total, five individuals are fighting for the NPP’s parliamentary ticket in the Asante Akim North constituency.

They are Messrs. Andy Appiah Kubi, Kwasi Kwarteng, Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong, Stephen Obeng Saka, and Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, a former MP for the area.

By Ernest Kofi Adu