NPP Will Win Sefwi Akontombra Again

Some activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sefwi Akontombra constituency of the Western North Region have applauded the MP for the area, Alex Tetteh for making NPP very attractive not only to party loyalties but also to the floating voters in the area.

“We believe that this would give the party victory in the next general election. We will win Sefwi Akontombra Again”, they indicated.

This came to light when the incumbent MP filed his nomination forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in the constituency come January 27, 2024.

The NPP snatched the seat from the NDC in 2016 and had retained it till date.

In an interview, Fredrick Coffie, 2nd Vice Chairman of the party in the constituency said the delegates recognize the exceptional contributions of Mr Tetteh whose support has made the party strong and attractive at the grassroots levels.

“When it comes to developmental projects, employment to the youth, and resourcing the party base, our MP has done tremendously well. We would have loved that he contested the primaries unopposed”.

“But the delegates have resolved that because of his good works and also for the party to retain the Akontombra seat, they would give the incumbent MP the nod to lead the party again in 2024”, he emphasized.

He pointed out that the ruling party would win the next general elections and ‘break the 8’ and was optimistic that the incumbent MP would retain the Akontombra seat for NPP.

Addressing journalists later, Mr. Alext Tetteh was grateful to the delegates for their support.

He was also grateful to the constituency leadership and entire members of the party for their continued support over the years.

“I will urge all my supporters to show the same commitment they showed in the previous elections which made it possible for NPP to win the Sefwi Akontombra seat perceived to be a stronghold of the NDC and retaining it since 2016”, he added.

He called on the party members and the constituents to continue to have faith in him and the NPP party to transform the constituency and bring meaningful development to the people.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi