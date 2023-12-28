Apostle Ntumy Was A Selfless Leader– Bawumia

Flashback: Vice President Bawumia greeting Apostle Ntumy at a function

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed profound sadness upon receiving the news of the passing of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost from 1998 to 2008.

In his statement, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the significant impact that Dr. Michael Ntumy had on humanity, deserving the well-deserved accolade of “God’s Chosen General.”

The Vice President recognized the selflessness exhibited by Dr. Ntumy during his tenure as a leader within the Church of Pentecost.

Together with his wife, Samira Bawumia, Vice President Bawumia extended their heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Dr. Ntumy and the entire Church of Pentecost community.

Their thoughts and prayers go out to those who mourn the loss of this remarkable man.

The Vice President concluded his statement by invoking a prayer for the peaceful rest of Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy’s soul in the comforting embrace of the Lord.

The passing of Apostle Dr. Ntumy leaves a void within the Church of Pentecost, but his legacy as a selfless leader and devoted servant of God will continue to inspire and guide countless lives.

By Vincent Kubi