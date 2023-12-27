Apostle Michael Ntumy Is Dead

The Church of Pentecost is mourning the passing of their former Chairman, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy.

In a press release issued and signed by Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, the General Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, it was announced that Apostle Ntumy peacefully passed away in the early hours of December 27th, 2023.

Described as not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader, Apostle Dr. Ntumy’s commitment to the things of God was unparalleled, and his contributions to the church and community were significant.

He leaves behind an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege of crossing paths with him. The church is deeply indebted to him for his selfless service, leadership, and tireless dedication in spreading God’s Word.

As the church mourns this great loss, the General Secretary humbly requested prayers for Apostle Dr. Ntumy’s widow and bereaved family as they navigate through their grief. At this challenging time, it is important to express compassion and empathy to the family. In light of this, the church kindly appeals for the utmost respect for the privacy of the family as they endure their sorrow.

The passing of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy (Rtd.) is felt deeply within The Church of Pentecost and the community it serves.

His legacy and contributions will be remembered and celebrated, and his teachings and dedication will continue to inspire future generations within the church.

By Vincent Kubi