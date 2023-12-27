Efya, Sarkodie, Others Thrill Fans

Female afrobeat artiste Jane Awindor popularly known as Efya and some selected artistes on December 23, 2023, thrilled Ghanaian music fans at a musical concert dubbed “Efya Live” concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event, which attracted a large number of music fans kicked off on a promising note and all the artistes on the bill, performed their heart out to the expectant crowd.

Some well-known personalities from the entertainment industry including Salma Mumin, Adu Safowa, Fella Makafui, Muna Gucci, Wendy Shay, and Nana Ama Mcbrown, among others attended the event.

Artistes including Sarkodie, R2Bees, Becca, Esi, and Darkoa, among others, took the stage one after the other to excite music lovers.

A standout highlight of the occasion was Efya’s performance alongside modern highlife icons Kwabena Kwabena and Bisa Kdei.

Fans were up and dancing, singing along, and yelling at the top of their lungs during their performances.

Efya, the headline act, dazzled the crowd with her vocal ability, stagecraft and the almost two hours of her electrifying performance kept fans dancing.

She thrilled music fans with her hit songs ranging from ‘Little Things’, ‘Best In Me’, ‘Forgetting Me’,‘Gingam’ to the current songs ‘Super Super’ and ‘JaraJara’ among others.

The “Efya Live” concert celebrated Ghanaian music and culture beyond just being a musical performance.

By George Clifford Owusu