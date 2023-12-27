PURC Resolves 1,364 Complaints… In WR, WN

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) received 1,474 complaints against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Western and Western North Regions this year.

The complaints, which ranged from intermittent power outrages, overbilling, delays in getting new service, and meter issues, among many others had 1,364 representing 92.5 percent resolved amicably by the PURC.

Raphael Vondee, the Administrative Officer of the PURC in the Western Region disclosed this at the maiden end-of-year party organized by the Commission in Takoradi.

He pointed out that PURC termed 2023 as an ‘Operational Efficiency year’ to educate and enhance stakeholders’ collaboration and enforced compliance.

He added that as part of efforts to deepen stakeholder confidence, his outfit embarked on public engagements at schools, religious gatherings, and community durbars in districts across the region.

He indicated that in as much as there was the need to protect consumers, the Commission also aimed to balance the wheel by protecting the interests of the utility providers, noting that both ECG and GWCL faced operational challenges such as miscreants tampering with their high-rated equipment.

He said the Commission looks forward to 2024 as a year of “Strategic Impact” to consolidate gains made in 2023 and called on the public to continue to send their complaints to the PURC for prompt and amicable settlement.

The Western Regional Engineer of ECG, Yaw Sarfo, said his outfit had cordial working relations with the PURC and described it as very helpful to their operational activities.

On his part, the Regional Chief Manager of GWCL, Mac-Doe Hanyabui encouraged customers to pay their bills promptly to avoid disconnection of service.

“Many customers are reluctant to pay bills. But you should pay so we can serve you better.”

He said the company’s plant at Daboase was over 58 years old but indicated that the government is constructing a new one to provide more water to the residents which would be ready by 2025 or 2026.

Alhaji Iddrisu Zakaria of the Consumer Service Committee in Sekondi indicated that the committee’s relationship with PURC and the utilities has been one of the best adding “We worked hard to reduce the number of complaints and I believe next year it will come down drastically”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi