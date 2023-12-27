Ghana Gas, Quantum Hand Over Projects

Officials from Ghana Gas and Quantum and traditional leaders cutting the tape to inaugurate the projects

A state-of-the-art Early Childhood Development Centre with teaching and learning aids has been inaugurated and handed over to the Atuabo community in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The facility was jointly financed by the Ghana Gas Company and Quantum Terminals operating in the area as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The two entities also handed over a modern 20-seater water closet toilet facility to help end open defecation, particularly along the beaches of Atuabo.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facilities John Kofi Fayemi, Manager, Community Relations and CSR of Ghana Gas remarked, “Children are the future, and investing in their education is an investment in the future”

“This is what Ghana Gas and Quantum Terminals believe in, and the result of this is what we are witnessing”, he added.

He revealed that the two projects were part of the second phase of Ghana Gas-Quantum Terminals’ infrastructure projects.

“Our project managers will roll out a lot of these projects in 2024 under our phase two projects, and I will urge all stakeholders to support the joint Ghana Gas-Quantum Terminals projects and have the belief that their quest for infrastructure development in Ellembelle would be met,” he said.

The Early Childhood Development Centre

The Manager of Quantum Terminals, Innocent Eddah said that the two institutions have helped to solve a critical societal need and guaranteed the future of the children of Atuabo.

“We are excited that at this time of the year, we are handing over this beautiful Early Childhood Development Centre to the community. So in a way, it is also a Christmas present”.

“We are stakeholders and the development of the communities is our concern,” he said.

He added, “We have engaged in a lot of educational activities. In fact, since 2014, Quantum Terminals has been providing BECE candidates in the Atuabo area with feeding, mathematical sets, and transportation, and we will continue to do it for as long as it is required”.

The Headmaster of Atuabo Early Childhood Development Centre, Timothy Yalley, the Paramount Chief of Atuabo, Awulae Amihere Panyile, and the Ellembelle District Education Director, Wilfred Adodoaji were all happy for the timely intervention by Ghana Gas and Quantum Terminals in helping to improve education in Ellembelle District.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Atuabo