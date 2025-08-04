Armed Robbers Attack Gold Buying Shop

Suspect Mohammed Adamu and some of the items retrieved

Armed robbers welding AK-47 rifles and machete have attacked a gold buying shop at Teleku Bokazo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The attack took place on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at about 5:30pm.

The district police in Esiama received a distress call about the robbery incident and quickly dispatched a patrol team to the scene.

When the team got there, they were informed that the robbers, numbering about six, had fled the scene and were heading towards Salman Community, also in the district.

The police pursued them, leading to an exchange of fire.

In the process, one of the robbers, later identified as Abdul Rahman, aged 34, sustained serious injuries.

He mentioned one Mohammed and others as his accomplices.

Rahman was subsequently sent to St Martin De Porres Hospital at Ekwie for treatment, but died shortly on arrival.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command and signed by its Head, Supt Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, noted that the body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

It said on the spot investigations conducted revealed that the about six robbers entered the gold shop, shot, and inflicted cutlass wounds on the two shop attendants.

Police visited St. Martin De Porres Hospital where the victims, Samuel Appiah, 29, who sustained cutlass wounds on his right thigh and Kwamena Nketiah, 45, who was shot in both thighs, were admitted.

On Friday, August 1, 2025, the police intelligence-led investigations led to the arrest of Mohammed Adamu, 25, whose name was mentioned by the first suspect, Abdul Rahman, now deceased.

According to the police statement, suspect Mohammed is currently in custody assisting with investigation.

During a search in the bush where the robbers fled to, the police retrieved seven spent AK-47 assault rifles shells and eight live ammunition.

The police also retrieved two BB cartridges with spent shells, empty case of BB cartridge and two motor keys.

The Western Regional Command has assured that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects and bring all the perpetrators to justice.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi