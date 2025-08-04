I’m Not Into Galamsey – Abanga

Abanga Yakubu Alhassan

The Third National Vice Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yakubu Abanga Alhassan, has refuted allegations that he is operating a shadowy anti-galamsey taskforce.

The allegations, made by a group known as the Concerned Small Scale Mining Group in Ghana (CSSMGG) in a press release, claimed that Mr. Alhassan, who has established a reputation in both business and politics, was using the purported taskforce to harass licensed small-scale miners and extort valuables from them.

In response, Mr. Abanga issued a strong rebuttal. “Let me place it on record, without ambiguity: I have absolutely no hand in, and I know nothing about these allegations. I challenge anyone who claims otherwise to be bold and point to me directly. If I have ever extorted money from any miner or seized any equipment, let them mention my name publicly,” he stated in a report by JoyNews.

He further questioned the motives behind what he described as spurious accusations, saying, “This is not just about politics – it is about protecting reputations built over years of service and sacrifice. I will not sit back and allow anyone to jeopardise my name with falsehoods.”

As a licensed small-scale miner himself, Mr. Abanga reaffirmed his commitment to promoting lawful, responsible, and transparent mining practices that contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic development.

He also explained that neither he nor Mr. Joseph Yamin, the NDC’s National Organiser, has ever authorised any group to conduct enforcement operations in any mining community.

Any individual or group claiming such authority, he stressed, is engaging in impersonation and must be investigated and brought to justice.

“Their intent is to tarnish my hard-earned reputation, and we condemn it outright,” he added.

Retraction and Apology

Daily Guide wishes to retract and apologise to its valued readers and to the individuals concerned for a headline story published in its July 14, 2025 edition, titled: “Top NDC Officials, Military Officers Fingered in Illegal Galamsey Taskforce.”

Daily Guide cannot independently substantiate the allegations made against Messrs Yakubu Abanga Alhassan and Joseph Yamin, National Organiser of the NDC, as contained in the press release by the Concerned Small Scale Mining Group in Ghana (CSSMGG).

We acknowledge that the publication may have caused Messrs Alhassan and Yamin significant distress and reputational harm. We therefore retract the report in its entirety and sincerely apologise to Mr. Alhassan and Mr. Yamin for the contents of the publication, which cast them in a negative light.

A Daily Guide Report