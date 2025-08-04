Ga Mantse In US, Marks Birthday

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II marked his birthday on August 2, 2025, a date which coincided with his official visit to the US.

He arrived in Columbus, Ohio with a retinue of officials from his court as part of this year’s Ohio Ghana Festival.

He was hosted by the Mayor of Columbus Andrew Ginther, and his Chief of Staff, Elon Simms, at the Mayor’s office. The two held fruitful bilateral discussions.

The Ga Mantse was also warmly received by the management of the Columbus Crew – the city’s Major League Soccer (MLS) team – and taken on a tour of their facilities. A bold and welcoming message, “Welcome Ga Mantse,” was prominently displayed on the stadium’s giant screens in his honour.