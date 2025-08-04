OSP Releases Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere

FORMER BOARD Chairman of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere, returned to a joyful family last Friday after meeting the revised bail condition of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which is investigating him for corruption and related offences.

The Good Evening Ghana host was detained by the OSP on Thursday, July 31, 2025, together with two other persons over a revenue assurance audit contract with Evatex Logistics Limited, a company affiliated with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML).

The two other persons are Otchere Kwame Baffour Awuah, Group Executive, Commercial Services, GACL and Albert Adjetey Adjei-Laryea, CEO of Devnest Systems.

Paul Adom-Otchere spent a day in the custody of the OSP after he could not meet the terms of the bail imposed by the Office – two landed properties (of no specific value) registered in his name.

The bail terms generated massive public backlash, with many describing it as a deliberate attempt by the Special Prosecutor to punish Adom-Otchere, who is an avid critic of his Office.

The OSP eventually revised the bail, and the Jospong Group of Companies stepped in to secure Adom-Otchere’s release.

A statement issued by the OSP on social media indicated that the Office had “accepted revised bail conditions proposed by legal counsel for Mr. Paul Adom-Otchere.”

The statement added that “the revised terms, which meet the objectives of the original bail conditions, have been secured by the Jospong Group of Companies, acting as surety.”

Release Drama

Paul Adom-Otchere’s release was not without drama, as sources close to the issue told DAILY GUIDE that the OSP had indicated that it could not release him at its office for undisclosed reasons.

After a back-and-forth with his legal team, it was agreed that he should be released at the office of his lead counsel.

They, therefore, set off to the office of the lawyer. However, in the middle of the journey, the officers were informed to turn around and come back to the OSP, which they did. He was eventually released.

Coercion

Following his release, Paul Adom-Otchere sought to suggest that the OSP tried to coerce a young man identified only as Albert into implicating him (Paul) in the controversial contract.

“In fact, they told me one Albert was being coerced into stating facts that would implicate me in the controversial contract. According to my lawyers, they told him (Albert) to say that I arm-twisted his hand to leave the contract to another person. But Albert insisted that he does not know me and so, if I (Adom-Otchere) enter the meeting, I would not be able to point him out. They didn’t believe him,” Adom-Otchere said in a 10-minutes video he shared on his Facebook page on August 2, 2025.

Contract Terminated

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of GACL, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, has terminated the revenue assurance contract at the centre of Paul Adom-Otchere’s detention with no single payment made till date.

Per the contract, upon successful completion of the assignment, GACL would pay Evatex Logistics Limited out of the recouped amount—a fee equivalent to 15%, which shall be charged on the total of the possible royalties unearthed, concealment uncovered, and recouped by GACL under the audit assignment.

However, an audit carried out by the GACL showed no evidence of understatement of revenue at the Airport to justify a revenue assurance and a subsequent payment to Evatex Logistics.

Hence the management of GACL decided to terminate the contract in a letter dated July 28, 2025, in line with the terms of the contract which state that “A party may terminate this agreement before the expiry, without cause, by giving the other party one month’s prior written notice of its decision to terminate this agreement.”

The termination letter gave Evatex Logistics up to August 27, 2025 to demobilise and leave the premises of Kotoka International Airport.

“We thank you for your intention to carry out the revenue assurance audit and wish you well in your future endeavours,” the letter added.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak