Galamsey Assemblyman In Court

Isaac Duku, the Assembly Member for Tarkwa Bremang Electoral Area in the Western Region who was recently arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities, also called ‘galamsey’, has been hauled before a Takoradi Circuit Court.

The accused, 47, has been charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a crime namely, undertaking small-scale mining without a licence, abetment of crime, and illegal mining without a licence.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was however, granted bail in the sum of GH¢400,000 with two sureties, each required to provide landed property as justification.

Presenting the facts of the case, a State Attorney, Kingsley Nana Agyekum, told the court that on July 14 and 16, 2025, complainants and witnesses reported to the Bawdie Police that Isaac Duku and two others– Kojo and Francis Opoku — had blocked the Tarkwa Bremang–Doctaso road with excavators and were carrying out illegal mining activities along the route.

Police personnel who were dispatched to the scene confirmed the presence of excavators and observed ongoing excavation works, which rendered the road impassable to commuters.

The officers also witnessed a heated confrontation between the accused and some community members.

Following the incident, the suspects were invited to the Bawdie Police Station for questioning, but failed to honour the invitation despite several reminders.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Regional Police Headquarters in Tarkwa.

On July 19, police, acting on intelligence, arrested Isaac Duku at Tarkwa Bremang.

Investigations revealed that Kojo and Francis Opoku were employees of Isaac Duku, and were carrying out the illegal operations under his sponsorship. The two remained at large. Duku was charged and brought before the court.

The case has been adjourned to August 14, 2025.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi