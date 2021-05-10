Armed Robbers Attack gold merchant, 4 injured

A Gold merchant, Derrick Appau, 27, and three other persons have been injured in an alleged robbery attack.

The attack allegedly occurred on Sunday 9th May, 2021, at Nkaseim in the Ahafo Region.

According to sources, the merchant during the attack was robbed of GH₵25,000.

The two armed robbers according to an eyewitness report were in a smock and had two AK47 rifles, shooting indiscriminatingly at the gold shop area injuring four persons.

The injured persons include Simon Nuamah, 25, Amo, 40, and Akua Sonah, 39.

The Police Regional PRO, ASP Kwami Loh, said the four injured persons including the merchant are responding to treatment at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hwidiem.

ASP Kwami Loh said the police service has intensified patrol in the region and the Nkaseim area to combat robbery attacks in various communities.

Meanwhile, no suspects have been arrested yet but messages have been sent across various barriers and snap checkpoints for the arrest of the suspects while police probe the incident.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke