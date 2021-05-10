Fear Grips North Tongu As Guinea Worm Returns

Residents living within the Ayiwate Electoral Area of the North Tongu District of the Volta Region are in fear after news broke of Guinea worm infection in the area.

The news came to light last week when a 54-year-old farmer of Agorkpoe reported having been inflicted by some disease they suspect to be Guinea worm.

Gideon Dziagba says he noticed a swelling of his feet about two weeks ago but did not know what it was. Several treatments had not been successful, until Thursday, May 6, 2021, when the swelling burst like a boil. The opening had a whitish stringlike discharge similar to that of a worm.

Guinea worm disease also called dracunculiasis or dracontiasis is an infection in humans caused by a parasite known as the guinea worm (Dracunculus medinensis). Dracunculiasis is Latin for “affliction with little dragons,” which describes the burning pain associated with the infection. One gets infected by drinking water contaminated with water fleas that harbour the worm larvae.

The Ayiwate Electoral Area which has nine communities including Agorkpoe where this incident has been recorded was plagued by guinea worm over 20 years ago. The communities are, Agorkpoe, Ayiwata, Adidokpawu, Ayiwa, Wuxor, Newtown, Ahorlukope, Hodzikope and Ayiwata Junction.

The area which currently has a population of over 1600 at the time of the epidemic solely depended on two streams; Ayiwa and Aklakpa for drinking, cooking and other chores.

At the height of the guinea worm infestation, several measures were put in place to eradicate the menace. Fortunately, five out of the nine communities got boreholes. Thus, Ayiwata, Newtown, Adidokpawu, Ayiwa and Wuxor.

Apart from changing water source to boreholes, residents were educated on various hygienic ways of treating their water. Like boiling and seizing their water before use. The treatment killed the worm lavae that causes guinea worm and other germs.

The Assembly member of the area, Vorsah Mawuli who corroborated the incident says, for some years now the good practices of old had reduced considerably. While two communities have had their boreholes breaking down.

Thus, only three out of the nine communities now have a functioning borehole. Thus, Ayiwata, Newtown and Adidokpawu. The remaining six communities largely rely on the streams, dams and dugouts which they share with their animals. Unfortunately, boiling and sieving the water before use is no more a practise in vogue.

He narrated his painful experience of guinea worm when he was a child and said, this latest infection of Mr. Dziagba at Agorkpoe had scared alot of the residents. “Should it be confirmed by the health officials, many of us might get infected too because the parasite takes time to develop in the body before coming out,” Mr. Vorsah feared.

As of last Friday, officials from the Kpomkpo CHPS zone had visited the suspected Guinea worm victim for assessment and further action.

The District Director of Health Services, Anie Ofori who also confirmed there had been a suspected case, noted that results of the testing are yet to be ready. Nonetheless, the victim will be monitored closely to ensure nothing is left to chance.

“We have sent some officials to the village to ascertain the veracity of the report. As it is now, we cannot confirm whether it is Guinea worm or not. The right action will be taken when our investigation is done.”

