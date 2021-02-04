Armed Robbers Attack New Ambulance, Shoot Driver

Unknown armed men on Thursday dawn, February 4, 2021, attacked and shot the driver of the Yilo Krobo Constituency Ambulance.

The alleged robbery incident occurred at Adukrom in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

The driver, driving the ambulance with registration Number GV 644-20 enroute from Akuse Government Hospital in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the early hours of Thursday was referring a Mother in Labour who was said to be having complications to the Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

The armed men who reportedly were hiding in the bush upon hearing the serene of the ambulance, accordingly came out to attack and rob it at gunpoint. That was when the driver was climbing a hill heading towards the Adukrom township.

The driver of the National Ambulance was allegedly shot in the head.

Both the expectant mother and the driver were rushed to Tetteh-Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong after the incident but due to the critical state of the driver’s injury, he was rushed to the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital for specialist care.

The Eastern Regional Police have since commenced an investigation into the said incident.

BY Daniel Bampoe