Armwrestling Scribe Storms Accra

The Secretary General for the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, will lead a delegation for an all-important joint technical meeting with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th Africa Games and major stakeholders in Accra this week.

The Scribe, who would be travelling from Romania, would be joined by Samuel Olatunji Jackson (Nigeria), Vice President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), Julien Boumsong (Cameroon), Secretary General of AFA and Nasr Elsayed Yousef Elsayed, the Technical Director and Head of Referee of AFA.

Charles Osei Asibey, President and Founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), told www.ghanaarmwrestling.com that the delegation from the continental federation will engage, justify and convince the Technical Subcommittee of the African Union and ANOCA for the inclusion of Armwrestling in the Africa Games.

The LOC have included Armwrestling as a demonstrational sport at the event but there is the urge to make the sport competitive at the Games so it could serve as a qualifier for the 2023 World Armwrestling Championship.

Mr. Osei Asibey noted that Armwrestling, is a potential sport that could maximise Ghana’s chances of increasing its medal haul in the Games and was convinced that it would be the sport to watch out for if approved as a competitive discipline.

He was positive that the technical meeting with the LOC, stakeholders and the governing body of the Armwrestling will confirm the sport as one of the 25 disciplines proposed for the games.

While in Ghana, the delegation would also pay courtesy calls on the Minister for Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority (NSA), the leadership of the Local Organising Committee as well as the Ghana Armwrestling fraternity.

Mr. Simionescu-Simicel, would take the opportunity to train Armwrestling officials on a recording and scoring software used by the body while the Technical Director will engage the Armwrestling coaches, referees and later have a session with Ghana Armwrestling Team, the Golden Arms.

Armwrestling is one of the 25 sports disciplines proposed for the Africa Games and its delegation is expected to arrive in Ghana today.

