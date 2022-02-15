Stonebwoy Headlines Uppsala Reggae Festival 2022

Stonebwoy

Celebrated Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy will be storming Sweden to perform at the annual Uppsala Reggae Festival scheduled for Fyrishov, Uppsala, on July 29 and 30.

Uppsala Reggae Festival is Scandinavia’s first and largest pure reggae music festival and attracts hardcore reggae fans from all over the world.

This year will be Stonebwoy’s second appearance at the festival as one of the headline act after 2019. He will share the stage with some renowned international acts.

As one of the major driving forces of the growing popularity of afro dancehall music on the international music landscape, Stonebwoy will be at his musical best with some great performances from both his old and latest repertoire.

Credited with several award winning hit songs, Stonebwoy is expected to perform ‘Bawasaaba’, ‘Go Higher’, ‘Baafira’, ‘People Dey’, ‘Come From Far’ among others.

He is anticipated to mesmerise music fans with an innovative style that has endeared him to millions of music fans throughout the world.

The festival, which is expected to attract a large number of music lovers across the globe, will feature international performing artistes such as Morgan Heritage, Gentleman, Max Romeo, Hempress Sativa, Million Stylez Syster Sol, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and a host of others.

In connection with the first Uppsala Reggae Festival 2001, national TV put the epithet “Scandinavias Reggae Mecca” on the festival and it was then and still is the largest in the Nordic countries and has become one of the qualitatively best reggae festivals in Europe.

By George Clifford Owusu