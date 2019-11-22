Armwrestling Veep Elevated

Addo-Agyekum

The National Vice President and Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Kofi Addo-Agyekum, has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the Africa Pharmaceutical Distribution Association (APDA).

His sheer brilliance in administration has seen the GAF grab several trophies and medals locally and internationally, making the federation one of the viable ones in the country.

The Chief Executive of Kofikrom Pharmacy, a founding member/national executive council member of the Chamber of Pharmacy, Ghana was elected at the end of APDA’s 3rd Constituent Assembly in Casablanca, Morocco.

The appointment of Addo-Agyekum was unanimous based on his rich experience in the pharmaceutical business. As a former Managing Director of Kama Health Services and General Manager of the Kama Group, he led the former company to become a Ghana Club 100 company.

He has delivered key presentations and led many pharmaceutical symposia across the globe championing the course of the industry and has 31 branded generic pharmaceutical products registered under the FDA which are accessible nationwide.

Addo-Agyekum was adjudged the Most Promising Entrepreneur 2018 at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Awards and was also honoured with a special award and citation by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) at the recently held SWAG Awards night.

The GAF veep is a founding member and national executive council member of the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana. He is the Chairman of the Global Fund Initiative of the Private Sector Co-payment Mechanism for Malaria Management.