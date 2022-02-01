Army Tightens Security At Burkina Border

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Ghana Army has deployed some military personnel to Ghana – Burkina Faso Border over suspected Jihadists’ attack which has resulted in the death of 12 persons and a few others abducted.

The soldiers as gathered are currently patrolling the towns of Sapeliga, Pulmakom, and Kulungungu near the Ghana-Burkina Faso border in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

Supt. Simon Peter Akabati, Bawku Divisional Police Commander, who confirmed the incident on TV3 explained that “I have seen few more Military, not to do with the Bawku conflict but Jihadist or the terrorist infiltration from neighboring countries. So I think this Military can help us to patrol our borders to avoid them from coming to disturb our peace”.

Further reports also indicated that some residents of Wariwewu, crossed the border to Kulungugu and Sapeliga after the Military helicopters were seen in the area, especially Sapeliga and Pulmakom at the vantage points monitoring the situation.

As part of the security surveillance in the above-mentioned communities, several armour vehicles are also patrolling in all the unapproved routes in the Bawku West district and other border towns.

Meanwhile, the Zugraana of the Kusaug Traditional area, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, has urged all people in the area to promptly report any suspicious movement in their traditional areas to the security agencies.

