Arsenal Seal £60m Deal For Spain Midfielder Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in a deal worth nearly £60 million. The 26-year-old becomes the Gunners’ second acquisition of the summer transfer window, following goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s £5 million move from Chelsea.

Zubimendi, a product of Real Sociedad’s youth system, made 236 appearances and scored 10 goals during his time at the club. A composed, deep-lying midfielder, he has signed a five-year contract with Arsenal and is expected to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s midfield options ahead of the new season.

The Spaniard had previously turned down a move to Liverpool last summer, opting to remain at Sociedad before making the switch to the Premier League.

On the international stage, Zubimendi has become a regular for Spain, earning 19 caps. He featured in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, replacing Rodri in the final against England and playing a key role as Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal sealed the title. He also scored in the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal, which Spain ultimately lost on penalties.

Zubimendi joins an ambitious Arsenal side looking to build on their recent domestic form and challenge for major honours next season.